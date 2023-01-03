Slaughter expected to pick up

People are also reading…
After the new year there is likely to be a pickup in slaughter and weights from cattle held over from 2022 into 2023 and likely delay any rally into the first couple weeks of January. Also, beef needs to see improving exports and that could be hard in 2023, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
A surge higher in the US dollar, plus weakness in the stock market and a sharp break in crude oil, along with weakness in the grain markets are seen as negative forces, haccording to The Hightower Report.