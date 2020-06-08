This week's slaughter level will be closely watched as traders monitor volumes for signs of the new normal, according to The Cattle Report. Social distancing in the plants has slowed chain speeds on the kill floor and conveyor speeds in fabrication. Returning plant workers will be reassigned positions and PPE will be in place in most plants. Additionally, the size of the Saturday slaughter volumes will determine the total weekly slaughter number.
