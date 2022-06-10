 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slaughter numbers pressure hog market

All in all, the hog market is having a difficult week on long liquidation as the retail market and hog slaughter numbers pressure the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures are testing support and may be at a point where the sellers may start to slow, especially given the cash market strength. Retail markets have been soft the past couple sessions and the weak afternoon close on Wednesday helped trigger the weaker tone on Thursday.

This past week’s cattle slaughter at 603,000 head was large for a holiday-shortened week, according to The Cattle Report. This week and next are on track to deliver large full week volumes of cattle. Contrarian ideas that, despite the larger placements earlier in the year and the impact of gasoline on the household budget, fed prices may rally into the summer. Some grow yard cattle may have been double counted and export markets may improve into the summer. All of the factors, plus and minus, won’t change the one unassailable fact that the national herd is dwindling as are the numbers of cattle on feed.

