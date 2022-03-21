Beef slaughter for the past week was 644,000 head - flat with the previous week’s 644,000 head and above last year’s 629,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. USDA continues revising slaughter numbers in two week intervals with most revisions being upward. Cooler cleaning is slowing slaughter at some plants. The smaller slaughter numbers are also propping up the beef market.
Slaughter numbers propping up beef market
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
