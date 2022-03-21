 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slaughter numbers propping up beef market

Beef slaughter for the past week was 644,000 head - flat with the previous week’s 644,000 head and above last year’s 629,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. USDA continues revising slaughter numbers in two week intervals with most revisions being upward. Cooler cleaning is slowing slaughter at some plants. The smaller slaughter numbers are also propping up the beef market.

