Slaughter was down to 121,000 head Thursday due to blizzard conditions in the upper Plains and Midwest and moving into the East Coast. The blizzard is not a long lasting storm and cattle will be sold into next week. With the light kill and light beef movement, Choice beef ended the day with no price change, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
US. beef export sales for the week ending Feb. 16 came in at 17,124 for 2023 and another 95 for 2024, for a total of 15,515 tons, down from 28,172 the previous week an the lowest since Jan. 5, according to the Hightower Report.