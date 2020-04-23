While June cattle continue to trade at a steep discount to the cash market, slaughterhouse closures have kept the slaughter pace very slow this week, and cattle could quickly back up in the country, the Hightower Report said.
“It will be important to get slaughter plants up and running efficiently soon, as beef prices may get a further boost as restaurants reopen,” the Hightower Report said.
However, the short-term news is bearish and it may take weeks to get pork slaughter capacity back up, the Hightower Report said.