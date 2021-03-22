Slaughterhouse maintenance could be a concern

The past couple of weeks featured pared-back slaughter volumes due to plant dark days joined with weather-related slowdowns, according to The Cattle Report. Weather will always remain as a wild card and especially winter storms. A more serious problem is plant upkeep for aging facilities. Plants across the country are forced to sacrifice oversized margins for plant maintenance requirements.
The Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads agree to combine to create the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail network, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.