 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slaughterhouse maintenance could be a concern

Slaughterhouse maintenance could be a concern

The past couple of weeks featured pared-back slaughter volumes due to plant dark days joined with weather-related slowdowns, according to The Cattle Report. Weather will always remain as a wild card and especially winter storms. A more serious problem is plant upkeep for aging facilities. Plants across the country are forced to sacrifice oversized margins for plant maintenance requirements.

The Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads agree to combine to create the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail network, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog cash market “remains extremely strong,” Total Farm Marketing said, as tighter supplies of hogs are expected to support the market.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News