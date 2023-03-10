People are also reading…
“April cattle closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 3,” the Hightower Report said. “Slow exports and sluggish trade in the beef market has helped to pressure the market this week. Boxed-beef cut-out values at mid-session came in at $285.91, up $1.31 on the day.”
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the session and well off of the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The slower than expected slaughter this week plus a jump in pork values helped to support the gains this week. Pork cut-out values at mid- session came in at $87.89, down 50 cents on the day.”