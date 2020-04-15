If slaughter houses continue to report COVID-19 cases, it will be difficult to get slaughter back up to full steam, said the Hightower Report.
“Fear by employees of getting the virus is making it difficult for slaughter plants to find enough employees,” the report said.
Traders are pricing in a significant backup of hogs in the country following the closure of the South Dakota slaughter plant that processes about 5% of the of the nation’s pork. The Hightower Report predicted that is temporary, however the uncertainty has caused “aggressive selling.”