Slower demand pressures cattle

“October cattle closed slightly lower on the session and down for the 4th session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since Aug. 3. Talk of slower demand, and ideas that cash markets will continue to weaken helped to pressure.”
Hogs moved higher on a choppy day, with traders watching indicators the futures markets are oversold.
“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session after choppy to lower trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market managed to hold key support near 90.12 and bounced.”