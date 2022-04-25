 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sluggish demand a concern for pork market

Growing pork supplies are likely a reflection of the heavier overall slaughter weights, and the slowing export demand seen for U.S. pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Lean hog charts looked cautious going into the end of the week, and growing pork supplies will be a concern. The short-term path still looks lower going into this week.

We had a cattle-on-feed report Friday and it was a little bearish, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I’ll go out on a limb and say cattle may be a bit lower today,” he said.

