Allendale reported Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, said it will shut down its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant indefinitely due to a spike of coronavirus cases among employees and warned the country was moving “perilously close to the edge” in supplies for grocers.
“It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” Smithfield chief executive Ken Sullivan said. “These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers.”
This one plant is estimated to process 4-5% of the nation’s pork, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Pork sales were at 55,913 tonnes — “the biggest weekly sale of the year,” Allendale said.