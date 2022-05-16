Softer grain markets supporting cattle futures

Feeder cattle used a softer tone in corn and wheat markets supported feeder cattle futures on Friday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. For the second day, June live cattle still held above the most recent lows, holding support at $131.000, but deferred contracts broke to new contract lows as long liquidation and technical selling pushed the market. The June contract is trying to build a “double-bottom,” so price action early in the week will be key.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced it is assisting the Dominican Republic and Haiti in addressing outbreaks of African swine fever by assisting with laboratory operations, emergency response and other support.