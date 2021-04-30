South Korea leading in U.S. beef exports

“Despite the strong packer margins, the large supply of available cattle keeps the leverage in the hands of the packer, limiting the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
South Korea is leading the way in U.S. beef exports right now, according to The Hightower Report. The largest buyer this week was South Korea at 11,712 metric tons, followed by Japan, Mexico and China. South Korea also has the most commitments so far for 2021.
The trend in hog prices has been higher this week overall, according to Total Farm Marketing, however, “a strong close into the weekend will be key for direction of prices next week.”