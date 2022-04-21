Spring demand supporting livestock

Cattle markets are higher today after a strong finish on Wednesday. Cash strength and technical buying are bringing the market higher, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will get more demand news with the Weekly export sales report this morning. Feeders saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and a softer early tone in the grain markets.”
The front-end selling in the hog market is coming as an effort to “tighten the premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the $108-110 level.”