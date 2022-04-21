 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring demand supporting livestock

Cattle markets are higher today after a strong finish on Wednesday. Cash strength and technical buying are bringing the market higher, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will get more demand news with the Weekly export sales report this morning. Feeders saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and a softer early tone in the grain markets.”

The front-end selling in the hog market is coming as an effort to “tighten the premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the $108-110 level.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The hog market continues to find support from ideas that high-priced corn will cause lower pork production into the spring, just when demand n…

Cattle market showing more potential

Cattle markets are continuing to find positive money flow as cash cattle markets continue to rise. “More upside potential is available, especi…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called mixed to higher this morning with follow through expected today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures used the momen…

Cattle

With cattle on feed reports to be released at the end of the week, June cattle are likely range bound with 137.500 as top resistance and 135-4…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Stock market easing demand worries

Last Cattle on Feed reports showed placements increasing but feedlots have bigger placements for 4 months in this time because pasture conditi…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News