Stimulus money may result in increased beef demand

Traders are convinced that a government relief package will spark strong beef demand, according to The Hightower Report. Traders continue to believe the strong beef market will help hold the cash trend higher.
Traders remain concerned about a setback in Chinese pork production due to a jump in pig disease issues, according to The Hightower Report.
The box prices have been signaling the need for more cattle each week but processors are running at full capacity and unable to service the demand for beef, said The Cattle Report. This certainly is not a result of insufficient animals available in the nation's feedlots. The packers are in a unique position as gatekeepers to a restricted number of slaughter slots.