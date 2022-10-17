Stock market boosts cattle markets

People are also reading…
Cattle markets moved higher on Monday, supported by a strong stock market day and more optimism about the U.S. economy. “December cattle opened higher on the session and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 26.”
“December hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session but the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 23 and the market has taken out the previous day's high for eight sessions in a row.”