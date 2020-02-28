“April cattle closed 290 points lower on the session and this left the market down 1,067 points (9%) for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “Another collapse in the stock market plus continued fears of a knee-jerk reaction by consumers to pull back from purchasing anything but essentials has helped to pressure.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the day and the market is testing the February lows,” the Hightower Report said. “A further drop in cattle futures to new contract lows added to the bearish tone early. The short-term cash market and pork cut-out value market has traded in a steady/sideways trade for the past week.”