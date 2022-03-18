Stock market supports cattle

Cattle markets were largely higher on the session, breaking out of “choppy and two-sided trade” in the early trade, The Hightower Report said. “There is a little more positive tilt to the demand side of the equation given the strong gains in the stock market.”
On the other side of the coin, hog markets saw their lowest close since early February, as slaughter comes in a little closer to expectations, after January and February were slower than expected. “Weight data is also a bit higher than normal and suggest a few hogs are backed up,” The Hightower Report said.