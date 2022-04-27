‘Storm clouds’ gather over beef picture

The beef picture is beginning to develop storm clouds, according to The Cattle Report. Beef in cold storage is well over last year and the high value of the dollar is pulling beef imports into the U.S. with the largest cold storage of beef on hand in recent history. Adding to the problem are beef exports that are suffering from both supply chain problems and a high dollar making exports expensive. Exports are running 6% under last year as of last week.
Estimated hog slaughter to start the week was 465,000, down nearly 15,000 from last year, but growing pork supplies are likely reflection the heavier overall slaughter weights, and the slowing export demand seen for U.S. pork and that is a macro concern that is pressuring the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.