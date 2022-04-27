 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Storm clouds’ gather over beef picture

The beef picture is beginning to develop storm clouds, according to The Cattle Report. Beef in cold storage is well over last year and the high value of the dollar is pulling beef imports into the U.S. with the largest cold storage of beef on hand in recent history. Adding to the problem are beef exports that are suffering from both supply chain problems and a high dollar making exports expensive. Exports are running 6% under last year as of last week.

Estimated hog slaughter to start the week was 465,000, down nearly 15,000 from last year, but growing pork supplies are likely reflection the heavier overall slaughter weights, and the slowing export demand seen for U.S. pork and that is a macro concern that is pressuring the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle on feed above estimates

The latest Cattle on Feed reports shows COF at 102% vs. estimate of 100.4%, placements at 99.5% vs. estimate of 92.2% and marketings at 98% vs…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

Cattle

The feeder market saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and lower trade in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Tot…

Cattle rise despite lower exports

June cattle opened slightly higher on the day and ended sharply higher while June hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade but ended sharpl…

Cattle

The cattle market is expecting 7.8% fewer placements. Placements going forward are going to be down, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Service…

Lean Hogs

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News