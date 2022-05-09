 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong dollar, weak exports temper pork price hikes

Lean hogs and live cattle have been volatile but often with price moves in opposite directions, according to The Cattle Report. Smaller pork supplies have created speculation for higher prices that either have never developed or have rallied only briefly - primarily because a strong dollar and weaker exports have proven strong headwinds. The cattle complex also has anticipated higher prices that also seem to have faltered. The one thing both meats share is a common enemy of high feed costs that threaten to endanger their business model.

If producers make a move to clean up any backlog of heavier weight cattle there could be a short-term bulge in beef production, according to The Hightower Report. In addition, traders see demand as a negative force as consumers are left with very high food and energy prices and excess spendable income on luxury items such as steak is limited.

