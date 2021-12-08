 Skip to main content
Study anticipates higher feed costs

Feed costs in 2022 are expected to be approximately 3 to 5 percent above those experienced in 2021, according to an analysis by farmdoc. However, current projections have a wide band around them. Current projections use corn prices, depending on the month, ranging from $5.35 to $5.60, and soybean meal prices ranging from $325 to $350 per ton. Corn and soybean prices will be determined by planted acreage as well as other supply and demand factors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

