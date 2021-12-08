Feed costs in 2022 are expected to be approximately 3 to 5 percent above those experienced in 2021, according to an analysis by farmdoc. However, current projections have a wide band around them. Current projections use corn prices, depending on the month, ranging from $5.35 to $5.60, and soybean meal prices ranging from $325 to $350 per ton. Corn and soybean prices will be determined by planted acreage as well as other supply and demand factors.
Study anticipates higher feed costs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weakness in the stock market and aggressive speculative long liquidation in other agricultural markets plus a collapse in energy prices were a…
- Updated
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
The large US packers claim the workforce is 90% or more vaccinated, so unless the omicron coronavirus variant doesn’t work with vaccinations, …
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
The market remains technically overbought and has seen some chart damage this week. Average hog weights have remained stubbornly high and sugg…
Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. Carcass values have been trending higher this week, but at midday, as ret…
Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew …
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Updated
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported: