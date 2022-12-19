Supply adequate in near-term

Perhaps the best news last week for agriculture markets is the weakening of the “stubbornly high U.S. dollar index”, said Brady Sidwell of Barchart.
For beef, long-term supply fundamentals look bullish, but the market may see more consolidation in the near term,” The Hightower Report said today.
In contrast pork supply is not tight. U.S. pork production normally declines by 100 to 400 million pounds between the fourth and first quarters. It was down 281 million pounds last year, but this year it is expected to decline just 5 million pounds, The Hightower Report said today. “This is a bearish set up,” it said.