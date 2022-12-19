 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supply adequate in near-term

Perhaps the best news last week for agriculture markets is the weakening of the “stubbornly high U.S. dollar index”, said Brady Sidwell of Barchart.

People are also reading…

For beef, long-term supply fundamentals look bullish, but the market may see more consolidation in the near term,” The Hightower Report said today.

In contrast pork supply is not tight. U.S. pork production normally declines by 100 to 400 million pounds between the fourth and first quarters. It was down 281 million pounds last year, but this year it is expected to decline just 5 million pounds, The Hightower Report said today. “This is a bearish set up,” it said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Hogs are at a loss in the week to date, after trading lower again on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Slaugher pace continues slowdown

Slowing slaughter pace should improve margins but may not help futures if offset by tighter cattle number, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Weights, however, remain “well below” year ago levels and below the five-year average, The Hightower Report said. Weights in Iowa/Minnesota fo…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News