Supply chain woes raise concerns

The current supply chain crisis could cause “irreparable harm” to agriculture, Mike Durkin, President and CEO of Leprino Foods, said in testimony prepared for a U.S. House Agriculture Committee hearing about how supply chain issues are affecting export markets for Leprino and the U.S. dairy industry. The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) voiced strong support for Durkin’s call for U.S. government action to more effectively tackle the shipping crisis and its effects on dairy farmers and manufacturers.
The slaughter volume fell back to 650,000 this past week after reaching 668,000 cattle the previous week. The cash market has broken out of the trading range that has characterized much of this year. Beef demand is healthy and plant processing volumes remain the wildcard, according to The Cattle Report.