"June cattle closed 300 lower on the day and closed on the low,” the Hightower Report said. “August cattle closed sharply lower and experienced the lowest close since May 6. Cash cattle traded at $118 in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska yesterday with decent volume. This would suggest a very sharp break in the cash market over the next several weeks.”
Hogs were lower as well on supply concerns, although slaughter remains below a year ago and demand seems to be picking up. “July hogs closed lower on the session with a choppy and two-sided trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an outside trading day. The market opened lower and tested Friday's low again and managed to hold.”