Supply concerns pressure market

“April cattle closed moderately lower on the session after the higher opening failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “Follow-through selling from yesterday's key reversal plus talk of the overbought condition of the market plus sluggish action for the beef market were all seen as negative short-term forces.”
Supply concerns continue to put pressure on hog markets. “April hogs closed sharply lower on the session but well up from the early lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 4. Concerns with hefty supply helped to pressure the market.”