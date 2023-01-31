Supply, demand driving livestock markets

People are also reading…
February Cattle has made new contract highs while Feb Hogs are punching out contract lows! The explanation boils down to simple supply/demand fundamentals – cattle supplies took a sharp drop from the 4th to the 1st Qtr while hog supplies – for only the 2nd time ever –increased into the 1st Qtr – versus dropping sharply like they normally do, according to William D. Moore of AgMaster.
The small movement of beef and last week’s slaughter with increasing weights on negotiated cattle indicates packers are keeping kill down trying to support the current daily beef market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.