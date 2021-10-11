 Skip to main content
Supply disruptions persist for livestock

Supply chain woes are present throughout the economy, according to The Cattle Report. Aggravated by labor shortages, supplies of all sorts of goods are being rationed and empty shelves or delay orders are the story of the day. Global shortages of goods are pushing prices of everything higher, with bottlenecks at the nation's ports where goods received from abroad are unable to find trucks to carry them to stores or warehouses.

China has banned imports of United Kingdom beef from cattle under 30 months of age due to the mad cow epidemic reported in the nation recently, according to a statement on the customs WeChat account today. The downtrend is still intact, and the overall fundamentals may limit further upside.

CropWatch Weekly Update

