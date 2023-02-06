People are also reading…
Beef production levels continue to be lower than normal. First quarter beef production is expected to come in around 4.7% below last year, with second quarter production down 5.4%. Production normally increases by 50 to 300 million pounds from the second to the third quarters, but this year it is expected to decline by 155 million pounds, which would be a significant departure from normal. Third quarter production is also expected to be down 8.6% from last year. “This leaves August cattle looking undervalued,” The Hightower Report said today.
Talk of the oversold condition of the market and a bounce in pork product prices last week helped trigger a two-day jump off the lows in April hogs, The Hightower Report said today.