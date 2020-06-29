The monthly hog and pig report reported large supplies of pork for weeks to come. Market-ready pigs over 180 pounds were the most watched number and were up 13% from the prior year. The next weight category was up 12% assuring a steady and abundant supply of pigs in future weeks, according to The Cattle Report.
August cattle has remained in a choppy to lower consolidation pattern since early May. Beef prices remain in a short-term downward trend and until prices can find a floor, the market is vulnerable to speculative selling, according to The Hightower Report.