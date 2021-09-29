 Skip to main content
Supply report still leading markets

The cash cattle market is quiet, and still undeveloped for the week. “Bids are lacking, as the cattle on feed report validated fairly comfortable cattle supplies and with daily kill holding around the 120,000 head/day level, packers are comfortable waiting for the cash market to come to them,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Ideas that February hogs, are still trading at a big discount to the cash market plus the outlook for tighter supply for the first quarter is helping drive the market higher, The Hightower Report said today.

