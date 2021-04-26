 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surge in corn affects livestock again

Surge in corn affects livestock again

“June cattle closed moderately higher on the session and near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “…Another surge higher in the corn market helped to trigger fears of a short-term bulge in beef production and that sparked speculative sellers to be active even with a bullish cattle on feed report on Friday.”

“June hogs traded moderately lower on the day early in the session and took out Friday's lows,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the market closed sharply higher on the session and traded up to the highest level since April 15. Weakness in the pork values Friday plus a limit up move in corn early today helped to pressure the market.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Grain market movement is pressuring the feeder cattle market, “thus weighing on live cattle prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

With the oversold condition and the strong beef price trend, the market looks set for at least a decent recovery bounce off of Mondays low. “T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News