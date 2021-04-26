Surge in corn affects livestock again

“June cattle closed moderately higher on the session and near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “…Another surge higher in the corn market helped to trigger fears of a short-term bulge in beef production and that sparked speculative sellers to be active even with a bullish cattle on feed report on Friday.”
“June hogs traded moderately lower on the day early in the session and took out Friday's lows,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the market closed sharply higher on the session and traded up to the highest level since April 15. Weakness in the pork values Friday plus a limit up move in corn early today helped to pressure the market.”