Surge in U.S. dollar puts bearish tone in livestock

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the session but up from the early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces were extremely negative to start the day, but the U.S. stock market has recovered, which helped support the bounce off of the lows for the cattle market.”
“October hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued weakness in pork prices in China suggests exports to China will remain low and this helped to pressure the market. A surge in the U.S. dollar and weakness in many other agricultural markets added to the bearish tone."