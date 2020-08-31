Taiwan paved the way for an eventual free trade deal with the U.S. last week by announcing an easing of restrictions on the import of U.S. beef and pork, as they look to boost ties with the U.S. at a time of tensions with China, Allendale reported. Taiwan-U.S. trade last year was worth $85.5 billion. Taiwan was the 14th largest export market for the U.S. last year.
Increasing supply is expected ahead as a combination of very heavy weights and an abundant supply of market ready cattle on feedlots could cause a surge in production in September, according to The Hightower Report. Hot and dry conditions in the West and a sharp drop in pasture and range conditions could also help boost non-fed cattle slaughter.