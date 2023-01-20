Things come in threes

Three was an unlucky number for livestock this week. Hogs saw triple-digit losses Thursday and it was the third down day for beef, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Beef prices are at the lowest level since December 22, and this has added to the bearish tone, and this helped pull cash cattle prices lower this week, The Hightower Report said today.
Average trade estimates for today’s Cattle On Feed report to be released at 2 p.m. today are: On Feed Jan 1 at 96.8% (96.5-97.4), December placements at 91% (89.0-94.4), and December marketings at 94.7% (94.0-96.2, said Ami Heesch if CHS Hedging.