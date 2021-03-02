Third vaccine may boost demand

The third COVID vaccine may help boost demand as businesses reopen, according to The Hightower Report.
Despite pandemic disruptions, consumer demand for beef at home and around the globe remained strong in 2020, a trend that will continue in 2021 and beyond, especially as foodservice operations begin to fully reopen. The strong demand, combined with expected higher cattle prices, signal an optimistic future for the beef industry, according to CattleFax.
The past year has been an anomaly for food markets, according to The Cattle Report. Runs on food supplies during the pandemic, then during the recent cold spell, left many stores assessing how the logistics of their operations serve their needs. Many of the largest grocers work from distribution centers adding an extra leg to the transportation matrix.