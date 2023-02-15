People are also reading…
Tightening supply continues to be the driving force for the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. “The market remains overbought technically.” Meanwhile, the market is also holding a strong premium to the cash market.
Hog markets this week were led by a rally on expectations a seasonal decline in production will spark a seasonal increase in prices, The Hightower Report said. “However, the USDA does not see a reduction in supply from a year ago or from the fourth to first quarters.”