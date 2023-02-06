People are also reading…
A tighter supply is supporting the cattle market. “April cattle closed higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to a new contract high for the third session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “Tightening supply continues to provide underlying support, and lighter weights suggest producers are current with marketings.”
Hogs were lower, driven by a pullback in the pork market and bearish outside market forces. “April hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December of 2021.”