 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tight supply supporting livestock markets

Tight supply supporting livestock markets

  • Updated

The uptick in load numbers is encouraging as a sign that product is moving at these prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The tighter supply picture, and strength in retails values have helped support the cash markets.

The standoff continues with packers acknowledging no cattle are available at steady money, according to The Cattle Report. Buyers are requesting sellers to price firm some cattle at $139 and found no takers. Look for sales to be delayed this week due to large bid/ask spreads on negotiations for fed cattle. Most asking prices are north of $140.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets dropped significantly throughout the day Wednesday as demand worries persist, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Slaughter for the past week was a disappointing 644,000 head down from the previous week’s 654,000 head and behind last year’s 649,000 head. U…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News