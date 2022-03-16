Tight supply supporting livestock markets

The uptick in load numbers is encouraging as a sign that product is moving at these prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The tighter supply picture, and strength in retails values have helped support the cash markets.
The standoff continues with packers acknowledging no cattle are available at steady money, according to The Cattle Report. Buyers are requesting sellers to price firm some cattle at $139 and found no takers. Look for sales to be delayed this week due to large bid/ask spreads on negotiations for fed cattle. Most asking prices are north of $140.