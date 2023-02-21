People are also reading…
Estimated beef production last week was 517.5 million pounds, down 8% from last year. The tightening supply situation continues to support the uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. April cattle closed higher on the session Friday and the buying pushed the market up to a new contract high. Strength in the cash market plus the jump in beef prices which might push cash higher this week were seen as positive forces.
The front month lean hog futures market ended Friday with 2 to 50 cent losses. That limited the week’s gains as April contracts were still up nearly $2 compared to last Friday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing