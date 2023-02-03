April, June and August cattle closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the buying pushed all three to new contract highs. “Solid export sales news plus the very strong stock market were seen as positive forces. The rally is impressive given the weakness seen in the beef market recently, but the tightening supply outlook continues to provide underlying support,” The Hightower Report said today.
Weekly Export Sales data from the USDA had beef bookings for the week, which ended Jan. 26, even with last week, but at a 25% increase over the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The outlook for increasing supply this quarter from the fourth quarter of last year is seen as a limiting factor on the upside as April hogs are already trading at a higher than normal premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.