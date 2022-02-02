Tighter supply boosting cattle markets

The cattle inventory report “confirms the market expectation of a tighter cattle supply,” Total Farm Marketing said. Retail values are still trending above historical average, “reflecting the good demand tone,” but weekly cash trade has been quiet this week.
Hog futures found new contract highs, particularly in the April contract, Total Farm Marketing said. “The anticipation of a tighter hog supplies fuel the deferred markets,” they said. “The lean hog index had good strength, reflecting a more active cash market.”