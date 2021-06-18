Today’s price key to futures

The weakness in live cattle spilled over into the feeder market, despite the strong drop in grain prices. “Trade was very unusual in the cattle market, but the price action today will be the key. A firm close will keep the topside open into next week, but further selling pressure could rotate the market over for a test of the recent lows,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Traders will monitor weekly export cattle sales news this morning to see if the Argentina export ban will give U.S. exports a boost, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Mexico was the largest purchaser of U.S. pork on the week, but China was absent only listing cancellations of 400 MMT on the week, Total Farm Marketing said.
Pork cut-out values are down 10.3% in just one week and this is likely to pull cash markets lower over the near-term, The Hightower Report said. “Average weights were down this week and back down to the 5-year average which is somewhat positive, but the collapse in China pig prices and weakness in the pork market are seen as bearish forces,” The Report said.