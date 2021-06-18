 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today’s price key to futures

Today’s price key to futures

  • Updated

The weakness in live cattle spilled over into the feeder market, despite the strong drop in grain prices. “Trade was very unusual in the cattle market, but the price action today will be the key. A firm close will keep the topside open into next week, but further selling pressure could rotate the market over for a test of the recent lows,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Traders will monitor weekly export cattle sales news this morning to see if the Argentina export ban will give U.S. exports a boost, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Mexico was the largest purchaser of U.S. pork on the week, but China was absent only listing cancellations of 400 MMT on the week, Total Farm Marketing said.

Pork cut-out values are down 10.3% in just one week and this is likely to pull cash markets lower over the near-term, The Hightower Report said. “Average weights were down this week and back down to the 5-year average which is somewhat positive, but the collapse in China pig prices and weakness in the pork market are seen as bearish forces,” The Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

August live cattle are looking to challenge the recent contract highs, and deferred contracts established new highs overnight, Total Farm Mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tha…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News