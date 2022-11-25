Top for cattle may be in place

Beef production has come in a bit higher than trade expectations, and the sharp break in beef prices in the past week points to possible weakness in the cash cattle market over the near term, The Hightower Report said today.
The trend for pork product prices is down and have pushed prices to the lowest level since January 18th, and this leaves room for further weakness in cash and futures, The Hightower Report said today.
Meanwhile, Japan announced they are raising the volume of U.S. sourced beef imports by 4,840 MT before tariffs – as outlined in the United States Japan Trade Agreement, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.