People are also reading…
“April cattle close sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 30,” the Hightower Report said. “Sloppy trade in the cash and beef markets plus a long liquidation selling trend noted in the COT report are all seen as negative factors.”
Hog markets also closed much lower as the market searched for positive news Wednesday. “April hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 7.”