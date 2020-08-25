“October cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but the market closed moderately higher on the day and near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “…Strength in the hog market is helping to provide underlying support and the weakness in the US dollar is helping to support a wide range of strength in commodity markets in general.”
Positive trade talks with China helped push hog markets higher on Tuesday. “October hogs closed sharply higher on the session as traders reacted to supportive demand news, the Hightower Report said. “Trade frictions with China eased overnight with news of a positive conference call overnight with trade officials on the Phase 1 trade deal with China.”