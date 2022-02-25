Traders anticipate drop in pork production

The huge premium to the cash market and a lack of movement in the two-day lean index may have pressured the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. In addition, USDA outlook conference officials see 2022 commercial pork production at 27.38 billion pounds. This is down 1% from 2021. Traders have been pricing in a steeper decline.
April cattle responded to the head and shoulders pattern, and are testing the bottom of the trading range and the 100-day moving average, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are still in an uptrend, but a pullback is happening as charts have turned more negative highlighted by a weakened technical picture, steady cash market, and the turmoil caused by the Russian military action in the Ukraine.