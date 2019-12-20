Livestock traders have two big reports today and Monday with Cattle on Feed released today after the close and a massive (literally and figuratively) Quarterly Hog and Pig report out on Monday. John Payne of Daniels Trading looks for prices to remain in the same ranges for the short term, with opportunities to buy coming on shallow breaks and sales similar rallies. “Unless we get a South American weather pattern change, a massive swing in volatility is unlikely in my opinion,” he said.
Pork exports sales were noted at 26,758 metric tons for the week. This was 15% under last year’s strong number for this week. Year to date sales come to 1,760,925 metric tons which is 42% over last year. Year to date shipments are strong at 38% over last year. There was a moderate interest in 2020 delivery, 10,414 tonnes, Allendale said.