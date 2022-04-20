Traders concerned with ‘choppy’ beef market

The market seems to have the supply fundamentals to trade higher in the late-April, early-May time frame, according to The Hightower Report. Buyers might be more confident if beef prices began to trade higher. But traders remain concerned with the choppy beef market.
“We view the hog market might be trying to find some equilibrium and balance in price values,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Supported by strong demand, front-end hog prices are lofty compared to the current cash. Deferred futures may not be reflecting the true picture of the hog market supply and may be undervalued.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, is encouraging U.S. trade officials to include market access for dairy products when crafting a new trade and economic plan for the Indo-Pacific Region.