Traders digesting export news

The buy cattle/sell hog spreads appear to be inverting, as the spread between the Dec. live cattle and Dec. lean hogs spread saw a 4.350 move in the opposite direction, Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Cumulative beef export sales for 2021 have reached 939,300 tonnes, up from 819,200 a year ago and above the five-year average at 750,700. The largest buyer this week was South Korea, followed by China, Japan and Mexico.
Once the market has absorbed the increase in U.S. per capita supply of pork, due to lower exports, the market may be in position to trend higher, The Hightower Report said today.